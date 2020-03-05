CLASS 7A
Austin
Coach: Luis Meneses
Area: 8 with Bob Jones, Florence and James Clemens
Preview: The Black Bears bring back seven players from last year’s squad, which failed to make it to the playoffs. That includes junior Angel Cienfuegos, senior Gonzalo Reyes, junior Yonatan Garcia, senior Temo Vasquez, junior Armando Aviles, junior Leonel Ramirez and junior Alejandro Alverez.
Austin has some exciting new faces as well. Sophomore Brandon Bernal will start at goalkeeper after Austin lost its starter from last season. Freshman Jhoan Gatica has earned a starting spot at center back.
CLASS 6A
Decatur
Coach: Robert Belcher
Area: 14 with Cullman and Hartselle
Preview: Decatur returns multiple key starters from a team that won its area last season at 7-5. That includes Julio Cerda, a junior, who scored six goals to go along with eight assists while operating from the midfield. The Red Raiders also return Jesus Palomino, who was an honorable mention on Decatur’s All-Area team last season, and Jaheim Langford, who played in goal for a lot of last season. Braxton Tourney is a name to watch out for. He is a freshman who should strengthen the midfield.
Hartselle
Coach: Reagan Rhone
Area: 14 with Cullman and Decatur
Preview: Hartselle comes off of a season where it went 9-8-2 and made it to the first round of the state playoffs. The Tigers return two key senior midfielders in Ardmondo Rios and Keegan Zanda. Rios tallied seven goals last season. Zanda had five goals. Junior Dylan Vaughn returns to play goalkeeper for the Tigers. He recorded 60 saves last season.
Athens
Coach: Ron Oakley
Area: 15 with Columbia, Muscle Shoals and Randolph
Preview: Athens failed to make it out of its area last year with Columbia and Randolph earning playoff sports. One strength of this year’s team will be its defense. Defender Kevin Jurado is one of nine seniors. He has started the last three seasons for Athens as a center back. Senior Laine Holmes also returns to play defense. Seniors Cesar Sanchez and Mark Salgado will play in the midfield. Senior Juan Campuzan will play goalkeeper.
CLASS 4A-5A
Priceville
Coach: Josh Caldwell
Area: 15 with Madison Academy, Madison County and St. John Paul II
Preview: The Bulldogs return four players with multiple years of starting experience — junior Peyton Fowler, senior Adrian Quintero, junior Logan Treadway and senior John Calixto. Production wise, Treadway and Calixto led Priceville out of that group. Calixto scored eight goals to go along with 12 assists his junior season. Treadway had 10 goals and eight assists last season.
West Morgan
Coach: Sam Dean
Area: 14 with Danville, Hamilton, Haleyville and Russellville
Preview: West Morgan made it all the way to the third round of the state playoffs before losing to St. John Paul II. That was the first loss of the season.
West Morgan returns 21 of 22 players from that team. It has 10 seniors, one junior, seven sophomores and four freshmen. Senior Ernesto Delgado is one of those returning players. He was the Daily’s Player of the Year last season after scoring 25 goals and having 17 assists.
Danville
Coach: Brandy Sutton
Area: 8 with Haleyville, Hamilton, Russellville and West Morgan
Preview: Danville will be a very experienced team with 15 players returning from last season. Freshman Ever Lopez is a young face that will be a goal-scoring threat for the Hawks. Sophomore Martin Lopez is another player to keep an eye on. Danville has many players with game experience but is still young as a whole. The Hawks only have one senior in Toley Luker. The team only had one senior last season as well.
Brewer
Coach: Kyle Patterson
Area: 13 with Arab, Fairview, Guntersville and West Point
Preview: Brewer missed the playoffs last season but did end with a winning record of 6-5. Brewer returns 11 players from that team, including five seniors. It also returns two of its forwards and three defenders. Brewer has two young faces that will make an impact. Freshman Caden Childers will play in goal, and freshman Sonney Walley will help build a strong midfield.
Ardmore
Coach: Kyle Owens
Area: 16 with East Limestone, Elkmont and West Limestone
Preview: Ardmore’s leading scorer from a season ago, Saul Rodriguez, has graduated after notching 27 goals and earning a spot on the Class 4A-5A All-State team. The Tigers will turn to juniors Xzander Atkins and Conner Harbin to help fill in that gap. Paxton Harbin, a senior, will start at goalkeeper. Ardmore made it to the first round of the state playoffs last season.
East Limestone
Coach: Samuel Spann
Area: 16 with Ardmore, Elkmont and West Limestone
Preview: East Limestone made it to the second round of the playoffs last season before falling to St. John Paul II 1-0. Two members of last year’s All-Area team return to the Indians this season. The first is senior Colby Tiemann. He was second on the team in goals with 15. He led East Limestone in assists with 10 for the year. The second is senior James Oliver, who plays as a midfielder and forward. East Limestone has 11 seniors this season.
Elkmont
Coach: Jacob Ryan
Area: 16 with Ardmore, East Limestone and West Limestone
Preview: The Red Devils return seven players, including two seniors in Brandon Aguilar and Matthew Lowery. It will have a new man in net this year in Hunter Terry. Terry was the junior varsity goalie last season. Junior Kevin Landaverde is another exciting new face. He sat out last year after moving to Elkmont from El Salvador.
West Limestone
Coach: Doug Ezekiel
Area: 16 with Ardmore, East Limestone and Elkmont
Preview: One of the key returning pieces for the Wildcats is senior Shane James. Last year, James scored 15 goals and assisted on seven more. He was a member of the Daily’s All-Area team. Senior Richie Grimes also returns to lead the defense. He scored seven goals last season and helped West Limestone to six shutouts. West Limestone has three seniors this season.
CLASS 1A-3A
Tanner
Coach: Matt Smith
Area: 8 with Athens Bible, Clements, Mars Hill, Oakwood Adventist and Westminster Christian
Preview: Tanner returns a combined 43 goals from last season in sophomore Manuel Felipe, senior Richard Rosas and senior Gonzalo Rubio. Felipe led the way with a team-high 26 goals to go along with 12 assists. Rosas had eight goals and five assists. Rubio had nine goals and 14 assists. Tanner also returns sophomore goalkeeper Emanuel Gonzalez, who had three shutouts.
Clements
Coach: Brit Thompson
Area: 8 with Athens Bible, Mars Hill, Oakwood Adventist, Tanner and Westminster Christian
Preview: Clements finished last season with just one win. The Colts have four seniors this season. They are Andrew Bates, Braden Tucker, Jamie Gutierrez and Miles Fleming.
Athens Bible
Coach: Micah Clem
Area: 8 with Clements, Mars Hill, Oakwood Adventist, Tanner and Westminster Christian
Preview: Athens Bible has three seniors who mostly play defensive roles in Ty Dutton, Matthew Nave and Ethan Wiles. Dutton is the team’s goalkeeper. Nave and Wiles play the left and right back positions, respectively. Athens Bible won two games last season and failed to make the playoffs.
