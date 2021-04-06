Austin softball coach Tyler Stephenson said the only thing missing from his team’s resume was a big win.
The Black Bears got that big win Monday with a 4-1 win at home over Athens.
It was the No. 8-ranked team in Class 7A (19-7) knocking off the No. 1 team in Class 6A (26-6).
“I loved the way we competed today,” Stephenson said.
Austin had to compete right from the start. Athens jumped out front with a first-inning home run from Emily Simon. The Black Bears answered with two runs in the bottom of the first.
What looked like what was going to be a slugfest turned into pitching and defensive battle. Only two more runs were scored. The Black Bears added single runs in the second and fourth.
Austin starting pitcher Katie Bracken had a key role in the win, but probably more so with her bat. Her base hit in the first tied the game at 1-1. Her infield hit in the bottom of the sixth brought in a big insurance run to make it 4-1.
“Coach Stephenson is always talking about staying focused and being in the moment,” Bracken said. “After giving up the home run, I just didn’t look back.”
Bracken struck out four in her four innings. Teammate Kinley Hilleary struck out two in her three innings. That left 15 outs to be made in the field by the Austin defense and it did not disappoint. Austin made no errors.
The only play that came close to being an adventure came when Austin centerfielder Katie Davis had to race to the warning track to claim a fly ball.
Athens was held to three hits and two of those were by Emily Simon. The Golden Eagles had just five base runners in the game.
Austin had base runners galore. The Black Bears had 12 hits and left 10 runners on base. Bracken was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Shortstop Lawren Hayes was 3-for-4 with a run scored. Katie Davis went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Hilleary went 2-for-2 with a RBI and two runs scored.
Emily Simon is Athens’s pitching ace. Shutouts are her specialty and she would have needed another one for Athens to have beaten Austin. The Golden Eagles went with Katie Simon, Emily’s twin sister. Brenin Ezell pitched two innings and Emily Simon did come in to throw the sixth inning.
Both teams are back into area play today. Austin entertains Florence at 4:30 p.m. Athens hosts Hazel Green at 4:30 p.m.
