Boys
Elliot Bray, Hartselle
Bray struck out 12 while allowing two hits in a five innings in an 11-0 win over Decatur. The junior has committed to playing baseball at Auburn. "Elliott is one of our hardest workers,” coach William Booth said. “He works on baseball year-round. He wants to play pro baseball. Elliot is a great student who made 30 on his ACT."
Girls
Kinley Hilleary, Austin
Hilleary threw a perfect game with 17 strikeouts in a 4-0 win over Florence. "Kinley is an ultimate competitor on the mound and at the plate," Austin coach Tyler Stephenson said. "She gives us a chance to win every time she steps on the field. She is a winner on the field and excels in the classroom as well."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Falkville’s Sydnee Fitzgerald, West Morgan’s Brandy Hernandez and East Lawrence’s Tori Spears. Boys: Falkville’s Colton Hooper, West Limestone’s Colin Patterson and Decatur Heritage’s Maddux Terry.
