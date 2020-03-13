Boys
Elliott Bray
Hartselle
Bray, an Auburn commit, pitched a complete game and drove in Hartselle’s only run in a 1-0 win over Archbishop McCarthy (Fla.) He had five strikeouts and walked three. "His play has been outstanding as a pitcher, and he's also one of our top hitters," coach William Booth said. "He's pitched in a lot of our big games so far, and we're looking forward to him continuing that."
Girls
Kenley Hilleary
Austin
The sophomore hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning to lead the Black Bears to a 5-3 win over Bob Jones. "Kenley has all the tools needed to be an exceptional player as well as a strong work ethic," Austin coach Patrick Malone said. "She is an integral part of our overall team success, and we will need her to continue to develop as the season goes."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Hatton’s Ashley Berryman, East Limestone’s Rylie Grisham, West Morgan’s Maria Julia Delgado and Danville’s Heaven Boston. Boys: Decatur Heritage’s Clay Smith, Lawrence County’s Cole Turner, Decatur’s Lawson Russell, and West Limestone’s Clayten Pugh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.