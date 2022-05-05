D220505 fans player of the week

Hartselle’s Elliot Bray and Athens Bible’s Cana Vining were voted this week’s Fans’ Favorites.

Boys

Elliot Bray, Hartselle

Bray pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts in Hartselle’s 5-1, series-clinching victory over Mountain Brook in the Class 6A playoffs. Batting, he went 3-for-3 with four RBIs. He also homered in Hartselle’s 6-2 win in the series opener. "He was our main pitcher and our main hitter," coach William Booth said. "He made everything happen. He just means so much to our team.”

Girls

Cana Vining, Athens Bible School

Vining pitched a complete game for the Trojans in a 2-1 win over DAR, allowing one run on three hits with 11 strikeouts. "She was outstanding," Athens Bible coach Toney Vining said. "She had good velocity. She was hitting her spots. It didn't matter what pitch we asked her to throw, she nailed it."

Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Hartselle’s Jinger Heath, Lindsay Lane’s Chloe Ruble and Brewer’s Brie Voss. Boys: Athens Bible’s Luke Davis, Lawrence County’s Kaleb Proctor and Hartselle’s Tristen Wisener.

