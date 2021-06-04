The conclusion of the high school sports season means it's time for the coaching shuffle to pick up speed as schools change coaches or coaches find new schools or even new careers.
At Brewer, first-year principal Kevin Serrett has already hired new head coaches for boys basketball, girls basketball and softball. Now he’s zeroing in on a new head coach for football after Geoff Walters decided to leave.
“That’s not exactly what you want to do in your first year,” Serrett said.
Both boys basketball coach Jeff Thompson and girls basketball coach Jeff Andrews retired. Boys junior varsity coach John Raper has been promoted to varsity head coach. Girls assistant coach Josh Scott has been promoted to varsity head coach. Scott previously coached boys basketball at Falkville
“They both know the kids in our programs, and we think they are both great fits as head coach,” Serrett said.
Brewer has also named former Decatur softball assistant coach Braeden Netherton to lead the Patriots’ program.
According to Serrett, the next Brewer football coach should be named at Thursday's Morgan County Board of Education meeting.
Walters leaves Brewer after six seasons and a 17-44 record. After going 0-10 in 2015, the Patriots went 3-7 and 3-7 before making the playoffs in 2018 with eight wins. Brewer dropped to three wins in 2019 and went 0-10 last fall.
Under Walters’ tenure, Brewer experienced an upgrade in athletic facilities that included a new weight room. The trip to the playoffs in 2018 was the Patriots’ first since 1999. The eight wins that season was the most for Brewer since the 1983 team also went 8-3.
Decatur has filled two coaching vacancies and has one more vacant. Mike Burns is the new baseball coach replacing John Frost. Burns previously coached baseball at Decatur from 1999-2007 before leaving to be head coach at Calhoun Community College for 10 years.
Jamiee Moran is the new volleyball coach at Decatur. The 2008 Sparkman graduate played volleyball in college at Georgia State. She was an assistant coach at Wallace State and James Clemens before becoming head coach at Arab.
Decatur is also looking for a new softball coach after assistant football coach Rod Lovett gave up the duties.
Danville is searching for a head football coach to replace Shannon McGregory who retired from teaching and then took a job at the Mazda Toyota plant in Limestone County.
“It was an opportunity I could not pass up,” McGregory said. “I think we left the program at Danville in better shape than it was when we took over.”
In three seasons as head coach at Danville, McGregory’s teams were a combined 7-24. The Hawks did make the playoffs in 2019 and finished 5-6. That was Danville’s first playoff appearance in 10 years.
Elkmont hired former Austin assistant coach Michael Pendergrast as its new head football coach. The 34-year-old Deshler graduate coached at Austin from 2016-2018. He has coached at Huntsville’s Lee the last two years.
“This is a good opportunity at a school in a great community,” Pendergrast said.
Pendergrast replaces Duane Wales, who was 5-35 in four seasons.
Elkmont is the fourth school in the area to hire a new football head coach. Lawrence County hired former Cullman assistant Trent Walker to replace Rich Dutton, who left to be head coach at Grissom. West Morgan hired former Athens assistant coach Drew Phillips. Another former Athens assistant, Jonathan Snider, is the new head coach at Ardmore.
Grace Newton is the new girls basketball coach at Clements. She was an assistant at Athens this past season and before that was head coach at Decatur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.