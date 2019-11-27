HARTSELLE — Two teams with aspirations of making it back to the Class 5A final four clashed at the Encore Thanksgiving Tournament at Hartselle High on Tuesday.
Brewer and Madison Academy both made runs to Birmingham last year. Brewer fell in the Class 5A semifinals, while the Mustangs lost in the state championship.
Madison Academy won this meeting between the two final four teams, 47-38, in an up-and-down game for the Patriots (4-5).
“I thought we had a good matchup,” Brewer coach Jeff Andrews said. “They had a lot of offensive put backs, and we blew some defensive coverages. They got some easy ones.”
Brewer started off the game with a strong first quarter. It led 13-10.
The second quarter wasn’t as kind to the Patriots. After taking a 15-10 lead, Madison Academy ended the half on a 10-0 run that gave it a five-point lead heading into halftime. Brewer regained the lead midway through the third before Madison Academy finished another quarter on a strong run. It scored nine straight to go up 37-28 after three.
The Patriots once again made it a close game, pulling within two in the fourth quarter. Like it did in the previous two quarters, Madison Academy closed out the fourth on a run that helped it earn the nine-point victory.
Depth became an issue for Brewer late in each quarter. That opened the door for Madison Academy.
“We had to put our starters back in, and it ran them into the ground,” Andrews said. “My younger kids, moving forward, have to play at this level of competition.”
The game still was an opportunity to face off against a team that Brewer could see in the state tournament down the line. The Patriots returned a lot of last year’s team, including five seniors.
Freshman Hope West, who won the Morgan County Tournament MVP as an eighth grader in the same gym last season, led Brewer with 16 points. Another returning player, senior Leisha Steger, scored nine points.
Both coaches felt testing their teams early with a tough Class 5A opponent will be important down the line.
“Facing tougher competition exposes anything you need to work on as a team,” Madison Academy coach Alissa Hargett said. “The earlier you can work on those, the more you’re ready for the stretch at the end of the year.”
Brewer has one more game left in the Encore Thanksgiving Classic at Hartselle. It plays Russellville today.
--
Hazel Green girls 37, Athens 31: Hazel Green held Athens to just nine points in the second half after the Golden Eagles scored 22 in the first two quarters at the Encore Thanksgiving Classic.
“They do a great job defensively,” Athens coach Eddie Murphree said. “I thought for the most part we didn’t jack up a bunch of shots. We just hit a dry spell and had a couple players get in foul trouble.”
Athens led 22-19 at halftime. It led 27-23 in the third quarter before Hazel Green, the two-time defending Class 6A champion, scored six in a row to take a 29-27 lead in the final quarter. Athens then only scored two points in the fourth.
Caroline Bachus led Athens with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Farrah Pearson had 18 points for Hazel Green. Both were first-team All-State members last season.
Athens (4-2) faces Mortimer Jordan today in the same tournament. Hazel Green (6-0) will play Holy Spirit on Friday.
