SOMERVILLE — Brewer High received solid contributions in every phase of the game Friday night in a thorough 37-8 victory over visiting Danville.
At the forefront was an offense that piled up 212 yards passing and 178 yards rushing and a defense that kept the Hawks out of the end zone until 2:51 left in the game.
“It was nice to make plays on defense, on special teams and offense,” said Brewer head coach Geoff Walters. “But first games are first games. You love to get a win (but) there were a lot of mistakes.”
Actually, the Patriots hid the nerves of playing their first regular game pretty well in the opening minutes against the Hawks. Brewer forced a three-and-out on the opening series before handing the ball over to an offense that quickly moved 55 yards on eight plays. The Patriots converted a 4th-and-4 with a 27-yard quick screen from quarterback Patrick Johnson to Jake Lawrence. On the next play, Johnathan Morgan wedged into the edge from three yards out. Morgan followed with a 2-point conversion run to give the Patriots an 8-0 advantage.
The Patriots increased their lead on the final play of the first quarter when Johnson raced around right end on an 18-yard scoring run. The score was set up by a defensive stop and a 20-yard punt return by Devin Weathers. Johnson connected with Lawrence on a two-point conversion pass.
Danville (0-2) had a chance to slice into the lead late in the second quarter when quarterback Luke Nail appeared to be on his way to an 80-yard touchdown run. But, an official on the Danville side of the field, lost track of the football and blew his whistle. The inadvertent whistle ended the play and officials decided to replay the down. The Hawks were able to get a safety before halftime but trailed 16-2.
Brewer methodically pulled away in the second half with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to Weathers and short scoring runs by Johnson and Weathers. Johnson finished 10 of 12 for 212 yards through the air and had 75 yards on 10 carries.
Danville scored with 2:51 left on a 48-yard run by Nail. The Hawks finished with 205 yards rushing with Cameron Moore gaining 94 yards on 20 carries. But they managed only 14 yards through the air.
