Lay of the land
Brewer is in Class 5A, Region 8 with Ardmore, East Limestone, Fairview, Lawrence County, Russellville and West Point.
--
Head coach
Brewer enters its third season under head coach Matt Plunkett. The Patriots are 7-14 with a trip to the playoffs.
--
Last season
Brewer (5-6, 3-3) finished third in Class 5A, Region 8 and advanced to the 5A state playoffs.
--
Words to grow on
"I feel like this is the best group of kids that we're going to put on the field since I've been here," Plunkett said. "I feel like we're better at every position than we were last year and we were a 5-6 team. Our goal this year is to take the next step."
--
Quarterback
The Patriots will turn to junior Cason Oden to be the team's quarterback.
"He's the guy leading our team. He's earned it and we love him," Plunkett said. "He's 6-5, 200 pounds, can make every throw on the field, but the biggest thing is our kids respond to him. They have his back."
--
Offense
Along the offensive line, Brewer will start four sophomores and a senior with a fifth sophomore who can play as well.
Tim Hunter is the senior and will play right guard. Logan Duke played all 10 games at center last season as a freshman, but he could play left guard as well. If so, Mason Lawrence will start at center. If Duke starts at center, Jesus Gonzalez will play left guard. Isaiah Shackelford will play right tackle and Wayne Horton will play left tackle. Plunkett said Horton is "our bellcow and very talented. The sky's the limit."
Plunkett said the strength of the offense will be the skill players.
At receiver, the Patriots could use any of seven guys. Those seven are senior Will Clemons, junior Austyn Holmes, junior Walker Latham, sophomore Hunter Knighton, junior Quamine Anderson, freshman Cam Ballinger and junior Talon Comfort.
At running back, the Patriots will rotate senior DJ Burney, junior CJ Watson and senior Julian Nicholson.
Plunkett said rotating guys is important as several will play both ways.
--
Defense
While he expects the offense to be good, Plunkett said the strength of the team will be the defense.
"Anytime you can put three senior linebackers out there, to me that should be the strength of the team," he said. "We're going to put a lot on their shoulders and we expect them to hold down the middle of the field."
Those three linebackers are Connor Kirby at mike linebacker, Andres Avila and DJ Burney.
The defensive line is young but experienced.
Wayne Horton and Beau Yancey are back after starting every game last season as freshmen. Sophomore Dakota Crawford will play in the other starting role.
In the secondary, Nicholson, Clemons and sophomore Corbin Raines will play at safety. Comfort, Trent Cowley and Micah Edwards will play cornerback. Cowley started every game last season as a sophomore and is expected to be the "lockdown" corner for the Patriots.
--
Must-see games
Brewer opens the season with three road games, including at rival Arab on Sept. 1.
The Patriots host Russellville and Fairview on Oct. 6 and 13, respectively. Those two teams finished first and second ahead of Brewer in the region last season.
--
Final word
After improving from 2-8 to 5-6 between Plunkett's first and second seasons, the Patriots are looking for an even bigger jump in year three.
The ultimate goal is to post the school's first playoff victory.
"We want to win a playoff game. Our guys are hungry for that and we're doing everything we can to achieve that," Plunkett said.
