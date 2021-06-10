Matt Plunkett is the new head coach for Brewer football.
The hire of the former head coach at Gardendale, Cullman and Locust Fork was approved at Thursday’s meeting of the Morgan County Board of Education.
Also hired was Bradley Willis as the new girls basketball coach at West Morgan. He had been an assistant coach at Athens.
Bryan Dean was approved as the new baseball coach at West Morgan. He has been the head coach at Curry. Before that he coached in Kentucky and was inducted into the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Plunkett is 51-39 in eight years as a football head coach. He led Class 6A Gardendale from 2013-2017, won 37 games and made four playoff appearances. He was the head coach at Cullman for one season in 2018 when the Bearcats went 3-7.
For the last two seasons, Plunkett has been at Locust Fork. The Class 2A Hornets went 6-5 with a playoff appearance in 2019. Last season they went 5-5 in their first season in Class 3A.
Plunkett replaces Geoff Walters, who had a 17-44 record in six seasons at Brewer with one playoff appearance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.