When Matt Plunkett took over the Brewer football program, his goal was to have his team playing meaningful games in October.
Mission accomplished in just Plunkett’s second season.
Last Friday, Brewer beat West Point 22-21 in what was essentially a playoff game to get into the state playoffs. For just the sixth time in 50 years, the Brewer Patriots are playoff bound.
“After the game our principal, Kevin Serrett, told me you don’t know how much this means to our community,” Plunkett said. “Our players stayed out on the field with family and friends for maybe an hour after the game ended. It was an exciting night that I don’t think anyone around here will ever forget.”
The victory was special for Brewer, where football has always been a work in progress. How the Patriots (4-5) pulled off the win shows that progress appears to be coming to the Class 5A school. A gutsy decision by the coach and his seniors made it possible.
The game was tied at 14-14 when West Point scored on a 99-yard pass play with three minutes left to play to take a 21-14 lead. The scoring play came on a short throw over the middle with the defensive safeties pulled up close to the line of scrimmage. Once the receiver got past the defender covering him he raced free to the end zone.
Brewer answered with a touchdown drive that ended with senior quarterback Caden Childers connecting with freshman receiver Hunter Knighten on a 30-yard touchdown with just 45 seconds left to make it 21-20.
“Knighten had not touched the ball all night,” Plunkett said. “We knew he would be open. He made a great catch because he had to wrestle the ball away from the defender.”
All Brewer needed to do was kick the PAT then keep West Point from scoring and head to overtime. Plunkett and his players had other ideas.
“After West Point scored on that 99-yard pass, I had to do something to get our guys mentally focused,” Plunkett said. “Everybody was thinking about how we let the game get away.
“So I told them we were going to take the kickoff and drive down the field and score a touchdown. Then I said we were going to score two points to win the game.”
West Point called two timeouts to prepare its defense for what Brewer might try to do on the two-point play. That allowed Plunkett to ask his seniors what they wanted to do.
“Coach said, 'It’s your Senior Night. It could be your last game here. What do you want to do?'” Childers said. “To a man every senior said go for two.”
For both teams all the days invested in the weight room, through summer workouts and fall practice came down to one play for two yards at James Tucker Stadium.
“The stadium was packed and our fans had been loud all night,” Childers said. “When we lined up for the two-point play, it was dead silent. When our back went in motion behind me I could hear his footsteps.”
The play Plunkett called was “Buckeye Rodeo Whip.”
“It was a perfect play with everybody doing their job and Caden making a perfect pass with a defender in his face to Walker Latham,” Plunkett said.
Childers didn’t get to see Latham catch the ball. He was flat on his back.
“I did see the official signal that it was a touchdown,” Childers said. “That was one of the most exciting things I’ve ever seen. That last drive was like watching a movie.”
To give the movie a happy ending, the Brewer defense had to contain West Point for the final seconds of the game. The game ended with West Point quarterback Hunter Hensley scrambling around before being tackled after time had run out on the game clock.
“It was a roll of the dice going for two, but a win like this is something this program really needed,” Plunkett said. “We’re still a work in progress, but this should be a big shot in the arm.
“Everybody is talking about the playoffs now, which is great, because the playoffs don’t happen around here much, but we have one more game Friday with Danville. They are a county rival and they’ve beat Brewer the last two years. Another win this week would make the West Point win even sweeter.”
