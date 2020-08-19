Lay of the land
Brewer gained four new region opponents in Russellville, Mae Jemison, Lee-Huntsville and Lawrence County. They join East Limestone and Ardmore in the region. The Patriots are 1-7 all-time against Lee, 0-6 against Russellville and 8-8 against Lawrence County. They have not played Mae Jemison. Their region schedule opens with back-to-back road trips to Ardmore and Russellville. Brewer's home opener in region play is on Sept. 18 against East Limestone.
Head coach
Geoff Walters enters his sixth season as coach of the Patriots with a 17-34 record as the team's head coach. Overall, Walters has a 49-68 record as a head coach in Alabama with previous stops in Sylacauga (one year) and Shelby County (five years) in the early 2000s.
His most successful season with Brewer came two seasons ago when the Patriots went 8-3 and made the playoffs. That’s Brewer’s only winning season of the millennium.
“Work habits and all are established,” Walters said. “They’re ingrained in Brewer football now.”
Last season
Record-wise, it was a step back for Brewer last year after making the playoffs in 2018 with only three losses. The Patriots went 3-7 despite opening the season with two wins in a row. Brewer lost seven of eight games to end the season, with its only win coming against Ardmore, 24-17. Its other wins came against Danville, 37-8, and Arab, 29-21.
Last three seasons
Sandwiched in between that eight-win season and playoff appearance are two 3-7 seasons. Brewer is a combined 14-17 in the last three seasons, which gives it its best three-year run since 1997-1999, when the Patriots made the playoffs three years in a row under coach Glenn Lang.
Words to grow on
“It may not be the most talented team that prevails this season. It may be the most unified team. There have been a lot of teams and programs that are disjointed by all of this.”
Quarterback
Junior Wyatt Styles steps in after starting seven games last season when Patrick Johnson went down with a season-ending injury. Styles is a strong player whom Walters plans to use in the running game because of his size.
“He’ll have to be a decision-maker and a runner,” Walters said. “When you have that it’s a different type of threat. We feel like Wyatt will be tough to tackle, because he is a big kid.”
Offense
Walters expects Cole Rathbun to anchor the offensive line, who is one of the four seniors. He missed half of last season with an injury. Micah Steffen, a junior, returns at inside receiver while senior Braden Rusk will play out wide. Both will be important targets in the passing game. Sophomore Lukas Simpson and junior Gonzalo Ramirez will share the backfield after seeing some playing time last year.
Defense
Walters said his defense will shift around this year to fit the personnel he has. The defense's strength is at linebacker, where Steffen will be the leader. Junior Lee Murray is a returning starter in the secondary to anchor the group with some younger players. Walters also said Rusk will be a key player at safety.
“We’re tweaking our scheme to fit what we have,” Walters said. “We’re going to use multiple fronts. We still want to preach the same things of complete, intense hustle on defense.”
Must-see games
A Sept. 11 road trip to Russellville will be a big test for Walters’ team. The Golden Tigers went 8-3 last season and will be a contender for the region title this season.
Final word
“Each team has a different personality,” Walters said. "You have to learn those and work on those even though it’s still Brewer football overall.”
