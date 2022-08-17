--
Lay of the land
Brewer is back in Class 5A, Region 8 with rivals Ardmore, East Limestone, Lawrence County and Russellville. New to the region this season are Fairview and West Point, both from Cullman County.
Fairview (12-2) was one of the surprise teams in the playoffs last season by advancing to the Class 5A semifinals.
---
Head coach
Matt Plunkett begins his second season at Brewer. This will be his 10th season as a head coach in Alabama. His record is 53-47 with five winning seasons and five trips to the playoffs.
---
Last season
The Patriots (2-8) got off to a rough start, losing their first seven games before winning two of their last three. The offense averaged 16.1 points a game while the defense allowed an average 41.1 points a game.
---
Last three seasons
Brewer is 5-25 over the last three seasons. The last time the Patriots made the playoffs was in 2018.
---
Words to grow on
“I’m excited about how this program has grown in one year,” Plunkett said. “I’m proud of our commitment level. In March and April, we had 86 working out.
“Now we’re down to 67 in grades 9-12, but it's 67 who believe in what we’re doing and want to be part of something special at Brewer.”
---
Quarterback
There’s a two-man battle for the starting job. Caden Childers (Sr.) started last year and threw for 1,647 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for 338 yards and six touchdowns. Competing with Childers (6-foot-1, 182 pounds) is sophomore Cason Odom (6-4, 171).
“Caden had a really good season last year,” Plunkett said. “He’s a great leader for our program. Cason is an incredible talent with a bright future.
“It’s going to come down to which one can move the sticks (first down markers) and get the rest of the team to follow them.”
---
Offense
The Patriots have some playmakers on offense. Start at running back with the 1-2 punch of Lukas Simpson (Sr.), Austyn Holmes (So.).
The receiving group has the potential to be explosive with DJ Burney (Jr.), Walker Latham (Jr.), Andres Avilla (Jr.) and Garrett Clemons (Sr.).
The offensive line is led by Logan Duke (Fr.) at center with David Ratje (Sr.) and Tim Hunter (Jr.) manning the guard positions. The tackles are Caleb Hall (Sr.) and Noe Perez (Sr.).
“Our offensive line is going to make or break us,” Plunkett said.
---
Defense
The defensive line could be the strength of the team. Leading the charge are Carson Humphries (Sr.), Xavier Toney (Sr.) and Chase Smith (Jr.). Joining the rotation up front will be a couple of freshmen in Wayne Horton and Beau Yancey.
The inside linebacker trio is Connor Kirby (Jr.), Victor Correa (Jr.) and Skylar Stutchman (Sr.). The outside linebackers are JJ Nicholson (Jr.), Colton Hardy (Sr.) and Cooper Smith (Sr.).
Patrolling the secondary will be Simpson and Holmes at cornerback. Clemons and Latham will be the safeties.
---
Must-see games
A good start is important for Brewer. The Patriots open the season at home vs. Hanceville. Then it’s two more home games with Arab and Boaz. They could match last season’s win total of two before they play their first road game.
---
Final word
“When I got here we were as weak as pond water,” Plunkett said. “Now we’re ready to compete. I see the potential for a winning season.”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.