Quarterback Wyatt Styles did not plan to take a single snap when Brewer played Madison Academy last season, but sometimes things don’t go as planned.
Starting quarterback Patrick Johnson went down with an injury, forcing Styles to take his first varsity snap. The Patriots lost 44-16, but Styles threw a late touchdown pass to wide receiver Micah Steffen that gave him confidence moving forward.
“I was always ready to go, but I didn’t know I was going to play,” Styles, now a junior, said. “I think I did a good job despite the loss. That touchdown pass was awesome. I was happy.”
He played the next six games as the starting quarterback for Brewer before Johnson returned for the final game. The Patriots went 1-5 with two of those losses coming by one score or less.
In Styles first full game as a starter, Brewer had a chance to take the lead against Madison County late in the game but failed. It lost 27-21. Still, Styles felt himself getting more comfortable with being Brewer’s leader.
“I’d say that by my third start, I was OK with it all,” Styles said. “The speed of the game was a lot quicker because I had not played varsity football at quarterback really. That was the biggest thing.”
Coach Geoff Walters said Styles handled it well given the circumstances.
“He did a great job but was not totally prepared for that,” Walters said. “Very few guys as sophomores would be prepared for that.”
Walters plans on handing Styles the keys when Brewer kicks off its season on the road against Danville on Aug. 21. Styles first impressed Walters when he was a middle school player.
“He has always been a good athlete,” Walters said. “We had to make some corrections with arm movement and throwing that we made over time. He is throwing the ball much better now.”
He moved to New Mexico for his freshman season when Brewer went 8-3 and made the playoffs for the first time. Brewer that year only had one quarterback on its roster in Johnson. When Styles moved back for his sophomore season, it gave Brewer some much-needed depth at that position that it would use when Johnson got hurt.
“We warmed up for three games with one quarterback who had never taken a snap,” Walters said. “We were fortunate we didn’t have injuries that year, but having Wyatt as a backup last year was wonderful.”
Styles now gets his shot to be the full-time starter for a season and brings something different to the offense than Johnson in his two seasons.
He is a powerful runner at 6-foot-1, 215 pounds with a strong arm. Walters has been most impressed with Styles’ progression throwing the ball.
He plans to make small changes to Brewer’s offense to match Styles’ skill set.
“He can run it and be physical,” Walters said. “He’s been throwing it much better this year. We’ve tweaked things to take advantage of those abilities.”
Walters also believes Styles’ six games of experience from filling in for Johnson will pay dividends.
“He’s been there and done that now,” Walters said. “He was thrown into the fire and survived.”
Styles agrees.
“It definitely helped me,” Styles said, “My confidence is up. I’m ready to go in and contribute right away this year.”
Brewer is trying to get back on the right track after numerous injuries caused them to take a step back in 2019. The Patriots finished 3-7 the year after its historic year in 2018.
Brewer not only returns Styles but Steffen, who will be a reliable target on the outside. Senior Braden Rusk is another pass catcher for Styles.
Styles believes the program can get back to the success it had in 2018.
“Everyone is a lot more confident that we can win,” Styles said. “It’s because of that season. We have higher expectations now.”
