SOMERVILLE — Wyatt Styles passed for 214 yards and a touchdown as Brewer fell to Fairview 49-16 in Class 5A, Region 8 play on Friday.
Caden Childers caught five passes for 58 yards and a touchdown for the Patriots. He also had three tackles and an interception on defense.
Braden Rusk had eight catches for 57 yards and two fumble recoveries on defense and Walker Latham caught six passes for 80 yards.
Brewer (0-9) closes out the regular season next week at Lawrence County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.