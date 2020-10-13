The Brewer Patriots are honoring health care workers at Friday’s game with Fairview.
All health care workers with a valid identification can get free admission to the Patriots’ game as part of “Light Up Friday Night” at James Tucker Stadium.
This is the last home game of the season for the Patriots.
