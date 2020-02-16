JACKSONVILLE — Her name is Swift, and she's awfully swift.
Playing in the Class 5A Northeast Regional girls semifinals Saturday afternoon, Brewer's couldn't overcome the full-court performance of Center Point sophomore Tanita Swift and her hard-defending teammates.
Brewer fell 51-43 as Swift scored 25 points, made 10 of her team's 18 baskets, and made nine steals. As if that wasn't enough, Swift surprised the Patriots by sinking three 3-pointers. She is in her first year at Center Point after transferring from Fultondale.
The Brewer scouting report didn't indicate she would be that strong from beyond the arc.
"We scouted to protect the drive, not really the shot," Brewer senior guard Jacie Andrews said. "The fact that she did both, that was big."
Brewer (20-12) had its own strength in a solid starting lineup that featured four seniors and a freshman in Hope West, who entered averaging 14 points a game. Foul trouble took its toll from the start, however. By halftime, four of the five starters had two fouls. In the first four minutes of the second half, West picked up two fouls to give her four for the game. She got her fifth with 4:38 left.
She played only 14 minutes but finished with a team-high 15 points as she sank 5 of 7 from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers.
"It took us out of our offense," Brewer coach Jeff Andrews said. "You take 14 points a game right off the bat. That hurt us. It changed the way we played."
Brewer still managed to stay within striking distance and even tied it 29-29 with 4:04 to go in the third quarter when senior Leisha Steger drilled a 3-pointer. Center Point answered with seven straight points, including four on a pair of Swift jumpers.
Center Point, playing under first-year head coach Tamara Gills, advanced to the regional finals for the first time after falling in the semifinals the past two years. Her plan was to defend Brewer hard, and Center Point squeezed the vice as the game wore on. After halftime, Brewer made only four baskets.
"Everything we do starts with defense," Gills said.
In addition to West's 15 points, Brewer got 12 points and 10 rebounds from senior Eviah Burrows. Steger scored five points and pulled down four rebounds. Jacie Andrews had four points and four rebounds. Elizabeth Alexander, a senior, had a pair of rebounds and a blocked shot.
Brewer closed out a season in which the Patriots won 20 games, took their area championship, won a sub-regional game, and participated in regionals for the fourth straight season. They managed it despite losing senior Chloe Danylo to a knee injury during the season.
"It's been hard at times, but all and all, it's been the best year," Jacie Andrew said. "It's been fun."
