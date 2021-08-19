FLORETTE — Back in the day when Matt Plunkett was on Twitter, his profile page offered the following words, “Difficult roads lead to beautiful destinations.”
Plunkett has traveled a long road to get Brewer. Sometimes it has been a difficult road. The 42-year-old head coach thinks he has found that beautiful destination.
“Coming here was an easy decision,” Plunkett said. “Why? No. 1 is because I love a challenge.
“No. 2 is personal. Deep down I see this place being successful. I can relate to what these kids have gone through. I want to see this program respected.”
When Plunkett says he can relate to his players at Brewer, he’s not just talking. He grew up near Hulaco in that triangle area where Morgan, Marshall and Cullman counties come together. He went to school at Arab, Brewer’s biggest rival.
“Arab and Brewer are a lot alike,” Plunkett said. “The kids are the same. The football programs are similar. Neither one gets much respect. I want to see that change.”
After Arab, Plunkett played college football at UNA. His goal was to become a college coach. He was a graduate assistant at Alabama and then at Division II power Pittsburg State in Kansas. His journey through several small colleges exposed him to high school football in Texas through recruiting trips.
The exposure to high school football in the hot-bed of Texas eventually produced an assistant coaching opportunity in the Lone Star state that he could not pass up.
“I was at a school that’s a lot like Brewer,” Plunkett said. “The school never had any success and never got any respect. We changed that. The program turned into a winner going to the playoffs each year.
“I’ve got the blueprint for what we did in Texas. I know it can be done and I want to see it happen here at Brewer.”
Turning the program around at Brewer seems a tall order. In 49 seasons, the Patriots have had just 10 winning seasons and won just 30 percent of their games. The all-time record includes 74 wins at home and 73 on the road. Brewer has won two region championships all-time and has gone 0-10 eight times, including last season.
“Last year was a season that you could not believe,” senior safety/slot receiver Lee Murray said. “Our (roster) numbers were down in the 20s. A lot of the fans quit coming, but I think COVID had a lot to do with it.”
The winless season was a big disappointment considering the program won eight games two seasons before and advanced to the playoffs in the fourth season for head coach Geoff Walters.
“I got to watch those games from the sidelines as a freshman,” Murray said. “It was exciting. It was something new for Brewer. We wanted to keep it going.”
The 2018 team was a senior-heavy squad. When that class graduated, the participation numbers started to drop. There were three wins in 2019 and then last year’s winless season. Walters is now the offensive coordinator at Fultondale near Birmingham.
“I enjoyed playing for Coach Walters,” Murray said. “He’s a great man and a great coach.”
Plunkett’s journey from Texas to Brewer started in 2013 when he came home to Alabama to be head coach at Gardendale. He was there five seasons with 37 wins and four trips to the playoffs. Next stop was Cullman.
“I was ready for a change,” Plunkett said. “I thought I had taken Gardendale about as far as I could. I rolled the dice on Cullman.”
Plunkett’s stay at Cullman lasted one season with three wins.
“At the end of the day I learned so much about myself,” Plunkett said. “I have no regrets. I’m a better person for that experience.”
Locust Fork gave Plunkett the opportunity to bounce back as head coach there in 2019 and 2020. He won 11 games and had one trip to the playoffs. It was in May when the Brewer job came open.
The Patriots are young with just eight seniors on a 51-player roster. One of the seniors is offensive lineman Mason Humphrey. He last played football in middle school.
“I like Coach Plunkett a lot. I know he’s going to get this program headed in the right direction,” Humphrey said.
Plunkett is counting on leadership from seniors like Murray and Humphrey.
"They have a passion for the school and are proud to be Brewer Patriots," Plunkett said. "That's what it will take to be successful here."
