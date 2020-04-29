Because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s not a good time to be a minor league baseball player.
Each day marked off the calendar without any decision on big league baseball for 2020 makes it less likely that there will be a minor league season.
That’s not good if you are a young minor league player like Dakota Bennett. The former Brewer High pitcher was hoping to make a big step forward this year on his journey through the Miami Marlins organization.
“Considering what’s going on in the world, what is happening with me is not that important,” Bennett said. “That being said, I sure would like to be at camp in Florida right now.”
Major League Baseball needs to play this season for several reasons. One is to claim the large revenue that comes from TV contracts. Because of social distancing rules, there’s talk of a plan involving teams playing in empty stadiums.
Minor league baseball teams don’t have TV contracts. They depend on revenue from fans in the stands. The delay in starting minor league seasons is already causing revenue problems for some teams.
“I certainly hope something can get worked out because I want to play some baseball,” Bennett said.
The 11th round draft pick in the 2017 draft is coming off a positive 2019 season in the New York-Penn League with the Batavia Muckdogs. He posted a 2-1 record with a 4.50 ERA with 20 strikeouts and nine walks in 40 innings. That included a stretch of 18 2/3 innings over four games where he allowed no earned runs.
Bennett spent several weeks during the offseason in Jupiter, Fla., working out at the Marlins' spring training facility. He was raring to go when camp opened Feb. 20. By March 20 camp was shut down and he was headed home.
“It was frustrating to get ramped up for the season and then have to shut it down,” Bennett said. “Not knowing what’s next makes it even worse.”
The Marlins stay in touch with Bennett via phone calls from coaches and trainers. They have him throwing two bullpens a week. Getting a catcher proved to be obstacle, so Bennett found some old wooden pallets and built a target.
“It’s padded so it doesn’t damage the baseballs,” Bennett said.
On Tuesday, the lefty throws no more than 25 pitches working on command of his fastball. On Friday, he throws 45 pitches in simulated game situations.
“Last season I learned a lot about how to read swings and what to throw in certain counts,” Bennett said.
The plan this season is to advance from Batavia to the next level at Clinton, Iowa, in the Midwest League.
Bennett admits that at times he feels a sense of urgency to move more quickly through the system. This will be his fourth season in pro baseball. He’s grown from 6-foot-1, 170 pounds in high school to 6-4, 200 pounds. He turns 21 in July.
“I feel like I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been,” Bennett said. “Right now I just need to be patient for what’s ahead.”
