CVW_5206copy.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

In 2016, the late Wally Sanders, left, and Gary Winton reunited at Brewer to remember the school's first basketball team that advanced to the state tournament in 1973. [DAILY FILE PHOTO]

 Crystal VanderWeit/Decatur Daily

Morgan County basketball lost a coaching legend Sunday with the death of Wally Sanders. The longtime coach at Brewer and Decatur high schools was 81.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

 david.elwell@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2395. Twitter @DD_DavidElwell.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.