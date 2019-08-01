FLORETTE — Brewer senior Jonathan Morgan learned to run over defenders playing little league football.
His dad, John, coached his teams growing up. He was a running back and knew his son needed to be tough. John would make him go up against the biggest players on the team to develop power.
“I really didn’t want to hit those players, but he put me against them,” Morgan said. “Now that I’m in high school, I see players twice as big. I just lower my shoulder because that’s what I was taught to do. I really appreciated that.”
Morgan runs through the biggest kids on opposing teams on a routine basis now that he’s a senior for the Patriots. He only jukes or spins when he feels he has to.
Last season, he overpowered opposing defenses to earn 1,289 rushing yards. He reached the end zone seven times on 182 rushing attempts. Morgan’s production was a massive part of Brewer earning its first playoff appearance since 1999.
Coach Geoff Walters plans to open up the offense a little more this season with quarterback Patrick Johnson coming back. Still, when Brewer needs tough yards, Morgan will be the guy he turns to.
“We’re expecting big things out of him,” Walters said. “He’s a tough nut. He’s such a tough runner.”
Walters and Morgan’s father as the two main reasons why he is the player he is today. He also says his grandfather, who passed away before he reached high school, was a big part of his life, too. Morgan remembers his grandfather with a tattoo on his right bicep that reads, “death leaves a hard ache that no one can heal. Love leaves a memory that no one can steal.”
Morgan's father was a running back for West Morgan in high school. Jonathan’s brother also played running back for the Rebels. His mom even keeps a scrapbook of photos and newspaper clippings of her sons’ football careers. Football is what makes their family click.
The family spends Friday nights watching football at Brewer and Saturday afternoons watching college football.
“We’re really big on football,” Morgan said. “My family is just crazy about football. We love it.”
Morgan spent time at his dad’s alma mater in middle school before moving to Sparkman for his seventh grade season. After just one year for the Senators, he moved to Brewer during coach Geoff Walters’ first season.
The Patriots went 0-10 that year. Walters gave the eight grader an opportunity to play in a varsity game at the end of the year. Morgan played on kickoff and made a tackle in his first game.
The next year, he consistently played on special teams before getting the nod at running back his sophomore year. The Patriots went a combined 6-14 in those two seasons.
Morgan and the rest of the Brewer team hit their stride last season with an 8-3 record and a playoff appearance. Morgan’s play has earned him attention from small colleges, including Plu Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland, Washington.
He will be the first to tell someone that it was really his offensive line and the guidance of Walters that helped him reach that level of production. Morgan’s final year will be behind an experienced group of linemen, including tackle Thomas Graves.
He feels confident about this season.
“The mindset this year is that we want to do even better,” Morgan said. “We feel like our team is even stronger this year.”
