SOMERVILLE — Wyatt Styles tossed a pair of touchdown passes, but Brewer had no answer for Lee-Huntsville's strong running game in a 36-25 region loss on Friday.
The Generals used multiple backs to total nearly 300 yards on the ground.
Styles completed 23 of 30 pass attempts, 10 of which were caught by Gonzolo Ramerez. Ramerez finished with 100 receiving yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns.
Braden Rusk caught seven passes for 50 yards and two scores. Walker Latham led the defense with six tackles.
Brewer (0-7, 0-4 in Class 5A, Region 8) travels to Mae Jemison next week.
