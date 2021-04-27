MADISON — Jada Henderson had three hits, including a home run, and two RBIs as the Hartselle softball team picked up a 4-3 win at nationally ranked Bob Jones on Monday.
Bob Jones entered the day as the No. 12 team in USA Today’s High School Super 25 poll, the second-highest ranked team from Alabama. Hewitt-Trussville is currently ranked third in the poll. Hewitt-Trussville was No. 1 in last week's Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 7A rankings, while Bob Jones was fourth.
Kaelyn Jones had an RBI for the Tigers and Larissa Preuitt had two singles.
Jenna Smith pitched four innings for the win, allowing two earned runs on one hit with seven strikeouts. Karsi Lentz allowed one earned run on five hits in three innings of relief with four strikeouts.
• Decatur Heritage 6, Westminster Christian 5 (8 innings): Emily Hubbard led the Eagles with two RBIs, while Summer Sims added two hits and one RBI. Brooklyn Palmer and Brianna Tyson had one RBI each. Aliyuh Jones pitched a five-hitter with four strikeouts.
• Danville 2, Brewer 0: Jorja Coker drove in two runs for Danville.
• Russellville 10, Hatton 7: Arlie Rae Armstrong and Mallory Lane each homered for Hatton. Lane finished with three RBIs for the Hornets, while Armstrong drove in two runs. Dagen Brown had a double and two RBIs. Ashlyn Potter and Katie Dawson each had an RBI.
Calhoun golf
• Warhawks second: The Calhoun women's golf team wrapped up the spring season with a second-place finish at Georgia Military College’s tournament at The Club at Lake Sinclair in Milledgeville, Georgia on Sunday.
After Saturday’s opening round was rained out, the teams played 36 holes on Sunday with Calhoun carding a cumulative 718. Coastal Georgia shot 650 for the win and Georgia Military finished at 756.
Individually, Kaylee Bryant shot a 171 (85-89) for sixth place to lead the Warhawks. Rachel Whelpley was ninth at 180 (90-90) and Morgan Moon 10th at 182 (97-85).
Bryant will play in the national tournament in Daytona Beach, Florida, on May 10-13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.