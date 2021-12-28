TRINITY — Three West Morgan players scored in double figures to help the Rebels open the West Morgan Christmas Classic with a 59-49 win over Danville on Monday.
West Morgan used a strong second quarter to overcome an early deficit and take a 27-24 lead into halftime. The Rebels extended the lead to 46-36 after three quarters.
Skyler Hutto had a team-high 16 points to lead the Rebels. Carson Muse scored 12 and Dyllan Ward finished with 10.
Kohl Randolph had a game-high 19 points for Danville and JoJo Whisenant scored 10.
West Morgan (9-7) continues tournament play today against Elkmont at 5:30 p.m. Danville (11-3) plays Lawrence County at 1 p.m.
• Elkmont boys 57, Lawrence County 53: Elkmont held off a Lawrence County after opening a 21-8 lead in the first quarter.
The Red Devils led 27-22 at the half and 47-42 after three quarters.
Mykell Murrah led Elkmont (12-6) with 14 points. Ryan Boyd scored 10 and Jayce Teeples finished with seven points and 11 rebounds.
Connor Southern had 13 points for Lawrence County (4-9) and BenMichael Bennett scored 11.
• Falkville girls 47, Tharptown 42: Abby Grace Tomlin led Falkville with 12 points. Ellie Cate Hill added 11 and Ella Wallace 10 for the Blue Devils, who led 24-23 at the half.
Gracie Montgomery scored a game-high 21 points for Tharptown. Sarah Mansell had 10 points.
Falkville (6-8) continues play today against Clements at 2:30 p.m. Tharptown plays host West Morgan at 4 p.m.
--
West Point Christmas Tournament
• Priceville boys 66, Holly Pond 38: Cole Lindeman led Priceville with 17 points and five rebounds in an opening-round win.
Jake Langlois had 14 points and five rebounds for the Bulldogs (11-3), who led 38-19 at the half. Kullin Brown had nine points for Holly Pond.
• Brewer boys 56, Curry 47: Tamerion Watkins poured in 20 points for Brewer, setting up a semifinal game today against county foe Priceville.
Mac Shadden had seven points for the Patriots (2-13) and Austyn Holmes and Kade George had six points each. Ryan George led Curry with 20 points.
• Falkville boys 50, J.B. Pennington 42: Colton Hooper had a game-high 13 points in an opening-round victory for Falkville.
Avery Miller had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Devils and Dawson Norwood scored eight. Russell Stephen led J.B. Pennington with 11 points.
Falkville (11-6) will face host West Point, a 62-49 winner over Hatton, in the other semifinal today.
--
Keith Davis Memorial at Lauderdale County
• West Limestone girls 52, Red Bay 34: Carlie Belle Winter scored 33 points for West Limestone.
Amileah Flannagan had seven points for the Wildcats (10-6). Kaylie Lindley led Red Bay with 15 points.
West Limestone continues tournament play today.
--
Regular season
• Boaz boys 55, Decatur 52: Isaiah Slaughter led Decatur (10-8) with 17 points in a game played in Guntersville.
Ellis Dickman added 11 points for the Red Raiders, who trailed 35-30 at halftime. RJ Hampton had 21 and Gael Vazquez 19 for Boaz.
