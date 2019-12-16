The threat of inclement weather caused area high schools to cancel their basketball games Monday. The schedule featured eight games with local teams.
Decatur vs. Athens, which highlighted the schedule, has yet to be rescheduled but is canceled. Priceville vs. West Limestone is canceled but has not been rescheduled.
Brewer vs. Arab, Lindsay Lane vs. Clements, East Lawrence vs. Phil Campbell and Tanner boys vs. Ardmore have been moved to Thursday. Tanner girls vs. Ardmore has been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date.
Hatton vs. Colbert County has been moved to Saturday at 2 p.m.
