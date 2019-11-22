PRICEVILLE — Connor Hall poured in a game-high 27 points as Brewer picked up a 60-46 win over county foe Priceville in boys basketball on Thursday.
Brewer controlled the game early, leading 25-17 after one quarter and 34-25 at the half.
Kris Bramlett scored eight points for the Patriots (2-3), while Matt Kempson added seven.
Seth Hood paced Priceville with 13 points. Matt Kempson scored 10.
• Danville boys 74, Westminster-Oak Mountain 48: KJ Melson scored 14 points and had seven assists to lead Danville past Westminster-Oak Mountain.
Kohl Randolph had 14 points for the Hawks, while Wren Cole added 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Dez Morrow scored 11 points.
• Deshler boys 69, R.A. Hubbard 43: Domiryck Stewart had 10 points in the loss for Hubbard.
Tavaris Thirkill and Brandon Green each had 17 points for Deshler, which led 35-17 after two quarters.
• Priceville girls 62, Brewer 45: Four players scored in double figures in the win for Priceville.
Jenna Walker led the Bulldogs with 17 points and eight assists, while Abigail Garrison added 16 points, five rebounds and four steals.
Brianna Marquette (12 points) and Zoey Benson (11 points) also reached double figures for Priceville, which led 28-20 at halftime.
Hope West led Brewer with 14 points. Evaiah Burrows scored 12 and Leisha Steger added 10.
• Danville girls 38, Westminster-Oak Mountain 34: Emma Broadfoot scored 12 points as Danville picked up a win over Class 1A power Westminster-Oak Mountain.
Westminster-Oak Mountain has advanced to the Class 1A Final Four two of the past three years, falling to eventual state champion Phillips in last season’s semifinal round.
Madalyn Holladay added eight points for the Hawks, who led 17-16 at the half.
Morgan White had a game-high 13 points in the loss for Westminster.
• Hatton girls 58, Falkville 37: Kailyn and Brianna Quails combined for 24 points in the win for Hatton.
Kailyn had a game-high 14 for the Hornets, while Brianna added 10. Mallory Lane scored 13 points.
Ellie Cate Hill led Falkville with 10 points.
