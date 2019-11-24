HARTSELLE — Thanksgiving basketball tournament week kicked off on Saturday, with Hartselle and Priceville hosting games featuring local boys and girls teams.
Hartselle played host to the opening games of the Encore Thanksgiving Tournament, while the Marx Optical Thanksgiving Tournament tipped off at Priceville.
Tournament games continue on Monday at both sites, as well as at Bob Jones (N2Hoops Invitational, boys), Wallace State (Hampton Inn Thanksgiving Bash, boys and girls), Vestavia Hills (Sneaky Pete's Rebel Class, boys) and Albertville (Albertville Invitational, boys).
Encore Thanksgiving Classic at Hartselle (girls)
• Athens 36, Brewer 34: Alaina Taylor scored a game-high 14 points as Athens opened the tournament with a close win.
Kendra Smith had eight points for the Golden Eagles, while Nahyriah Timmons added six points.
Hope West led Brewer with 13 points. Evaiah Burrows scored eight.
• Austin 48, Oak Mountain 31: The Black Bears used strong defense to build an early lead and coasted to victory.
Austin (4-2) led 13-4 after one quarter and 26-11 at halftime. Ebonie Williams led the Black Bears wish 10 points.
Bri Hodges scored eight, while Korren Harris added six
Abi Brown had a game-high 15 points in the loss for Oak Mountain.
• Ramsay 51, Hartselle 48: Hailey Holshouser followed up a dramatic buzzer-beating win on Friday with 20 points against Ramsay, but it wasn't enough as the Tigers dropped a close game on their home floor.
Hartselle rallied to take a 26-20 lead into halftime after trailing 16-14 after the first quarter. Ramsay outscored the Tigers 17-12 in the third and held on for the win.
Lillyanna Cartee added 12 points for Hartselle. Kierra Griffin (16), McKayla Lumpkin (12) and Elisa Safford (10) scored in double figures for Ramsay.
• Cold Springs 48, Priceville 41: Jenna Walker was impressive in the loss, scoring 23 points and grabbing five rebounds.
Walker also had three assists and a pair of steals for the Bulldogs, who trailed 29-16 at halftime.
Olivia Duran added seven points for Priceville (3-2).
Toni West led Cold Springs with 15 points. Neely Ellison scored 14.
Marx Optical Thanksgiving Tournament (boys)
• Priceville 47, Vinemont 36: Priceville used a balanced offense attack to pick up a win over Vinemont.
Eight players scored for the Bulldogs, with Chris Thomas putting up a game-high 17 points.
Seth Hood scored nine points for Priceville and Trey Summers scored seven.
Jordan Hall led Vinemont with 13 points. Katch Johnson finished with 10.
• Brewer 55, West Point 44: Three players scored in double figures as Brewer opened tournament play with a win.
Connor Hall led Brewer with a game-high 16 points. Jake Lawrence scored 13 for the Patriots, while Matt Kempson added 12.
West Point's Will Cochran had 12 points.
In other action at the Marx Optical Thanksgiving Tournament, Good Hope defeated Randolph 56-26.
• Lindsay Lane girls 66, Oakwood Adventist 43: Madelyn Dizon had 23 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals as Lindsay Lane improved to 2-0 in area play with a big win.
Lindsey Murr had 12 points and nine rebounds for Linsday Lane (4-1), while Ava Whitmire added 10 points. Audra Putman had eight points, nine rebounds and five assists.
Ashley Fountain scored 17 points for Oakwood Adventist.
• Elkmont boys 46, Ardmore 40: Elkmont overcame a third-quarter deficit to pick up the win.
Ardmore led 9-8 after one quarter, 19-18 at halftime and 27-25 after three quarters.
Layton Smith and Ryan Boyd each had 11 points or Elkmont. Christian Smith scored 10 points.
Michael Turner led Ardmore with 10 points.
Late Friday
• West Morgan girls 48, R.A. Hubbard 39: Karly Terry had 15 points as the Rebels picked up a win on Friday.
Annabelle Pace had 10 points for West Morgan, while Jada Gray added eight points.
• Lindsay Lane boys 77, Colbert Heights 50: Tommy Murr poured in 48 points as the Lions picked up a win over Class 3A Colbert Heights on Friday.
Charlie Morrison added 10 points for Lindsay Lane, which led 31-27 at the half.
