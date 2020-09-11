RUSSELLVILLE — Russellville raced out to a 41-0 lead at the half and the defense completed its third straight shutout in a 59-0 win over Brewer.
The Golden Tigers defense forced four turnovers on the night. Russellville has outscored its first three opponents by a combined score of 128-0.
Conner Warhurst accounted for three scores, including a 38-yard touchdown to give Russellville an early 7-0 lead. The sophomore also had a 10-yard touchdown run and a 48-yard touchdown pass to Banks Langston in the first quarter.
Caleb Matthews and Malachi Duncan also added scoring runs, while Gabe Amick found T.J. King for a pair of touchdowns passes to give the home team the 41-point lead at the break.
Ashton Boyd returned a fumble 25 yards for the first score of the second half. Duncan added a four-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to wrap up the scoring.
Karson Hyde and Ashaad Williams each had interceptions for Russellville. Brooks Scott also had a sack and forced fumble that was recovered by Brodie Logan.
