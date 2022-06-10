HANCEVILLE — The late Morgan County educator and coach Randolph Ryan is being honored with an endowed scholarship at Wallace State Community College.
Ryan, who was inducted into the first class of the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame in 1989, died in 1998 at age 98. He was credited with helping start what eventually became the Morgan County Basketball Tournament in 1923.
Randolph Ryan Gym at Brewer was dedicated in his honor in 1972, seven years after he retired following 45 years in education.
An anonymous donor recently established the memorial scholarship. Initially, it will provide one scholarship each academic year paying tuition and fees, with possible expansion of additional scholarships in the future. The scholarship is presented through the Wallace State Future Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.