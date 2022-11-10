Mason Cartee, Priceville: The senior running back carried 17 times for 169 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-28 win over Central-Florence on Friday. He also caught a 53-yard touchdown pass, returned an interception 58 yards for a score and scored on a 2-point conversion.
---
Jyron McDaniel, Decatur: McDaniel intercepted two passes, returning one 55 yards for a touchdown, and caught a 22-yard touchdown pass in Decatur’s 31-8 victory over Fort Payne.
---
Toni Townsend, West Morgan: Townsend shined in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs on Friday, rushing for a pair of scores while recording seven tackles and an interception on defense, in a 27-7 victory over Westminster Christian.
---
Ri Fletcher, Hartselle: Fletcher rushed six times for 90 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown run, returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown and scored on an 85-yard kickoff return in Hartselle’s 52-7 win over Buckhorn in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday.
---
Caden Burnett, Falkville: Burnett completed 14 of 21 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 98 yards and another score in a 42-7 win over Collinsville on Friday. He also intercepted a pass on defense.
---
Jake Langlois, Priceville: Langlois recorded a game-high 25 tackles, including one for a loss, in Priceville’s win over Central-Florence on Friday.
---
Alex Brackin, Hatton: Brackin passed for 101 yards and a touchdown in a 40-20 loss to Pisgah on Friday.
---
Jalen Fletcher, West Morgan: Fletcher carried 24 times for 150 yards and a touchdown in West Morgan’s win over Westminster Christian on Friday. He also caught five passes for 62 yards.
---
Ty Jones, West Morgan: Jones recorded 7.5 tackles and had two interceptions in West Morgan’s win over Westminster Christian on Friday.
---
Isaiah Warnick, Falkville: Warnick caught four passes for 92 yards, including touchdown receptions of 10 and 40 yards, in Falkville’s win over Collinsville on Friday. He also intercepted a pass, his 12th of the season.
---
Caden Childers, Brewer: Childers tossed touchdown passes of 63 and 9 yards in a 45-14 loss to Scottsboro in the opening round of the Class 5A state playoffs on Friday.
---
Alex Mason, East Limestone: Mason rushed for a 1-yard touchdown and caught a 26-yard touchdown pass in a loss to Arab in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs on Friday.
---
Gage Taylor, Danville: Taylor caught five passes for 129 yards and a touchdown in a season-ending loss to Mars Hill in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs on Friday.
---
Savannah Williams, Lawrence County: Williams captured her second straight individual state championship at the girls Class 5A state cross-country meet on Saturday, finishing with a time of 18:17.02.
---
Katie Mae Coan, Lawrence County: Coan finished second in the girls Class 5A state cross-country meet on Saturday.
---
Taylor Williams, Lawrence County: Williams gave Lawrence County a podium sweep with a third-place finish in the Class 5A state meet on Saturday.
---
Rose Betts, Brewer: Betts logged a fourth-place finish in the girls Class 5A state meet on Saturday.
---
Anna Katherine Hopkins, Priceville: Hopkins finished in fourth place in the girls Class 4A state meet on Saturday, helping the Bulldogs to a program-best third-place finish in the team standings.
---
Alex Kuntz, Elkmont: Kuntz finished third in the boys Class 3A state cross country meet on Saturday.
