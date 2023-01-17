Morgan County basketball lost a coaching legend Sunday with the death of Wally Sanders.
The 81-year-old native of Eva died in an assisted living facility in Moulton.
In 2002, Sanders was inducted into both the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame and the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame.
After a star career as a player at Eva and later at what are now Snead State Community College and the University of North Alabama, Sanders began a 36-year coaching career in 1964 that produced a 427-369 record.
Sanders’ career had stops at Union Hill, Brewer and Decatur. He had at least one team at each school to advance to the state tournament. His 1992 and 1994 Decatur teams both lost in the state tournament semifinals to teams that went on to win state championships.
“What a good man. You couldn’t deal with a more solid person than Wally Sanders,” said Earl Morris, another Morgan County coaching legend. “People are going to remember him for what a good man he was, but Wally Sanders was a great basketball coach, too. He was all about fundamentals.”
After one season as an assistant coach at Central-Florence, Sanders moved closer to home when he became head coach at Union Hill in 1964. The 1972 Union Hill team advanced to the state tournament.
That next fall the new Brewer High opened. It was a merger of Union Hill, Eva, Priceville, Cotaco and Ryan. The five schools had a fierce rivalry on the basketball court. Sanders was selected to be the head coach to bring the rivals together.
That first Brewer basketball team went 23-7 and advanced to the state tournament for the only time in Brewer boys basketball history.
One of the stars of that first Brewer team was Gary Winton. He went on to be an All-American at Army for a first-time head coach named Mike Krzyzewski, who moved on to fame at Duke.
“That was a unique situation and coach Sanders did a great job of making it work,” said Ricky Allen, who was also a starter on that Brewer team. “He was all about teaching you at practice and letting you just play during the games. That’s how I tried to pattern my coaching style.”
Allen returned to Brewer as an assistant for Sanders. He later guided the Brewer girls program to 604 wins, 17 Morgan County Tournament championships and one state championship.
Sanders left coaching in 1979 to work in school administration, but in 1984 he returned to the game as head coach at Decatur. Earl Morris was retiring and recommended his longtime friend as his replacement.
The Red Raiders had success under Sanders and a particularly great run in the early 1990s with players like Kirt Dolly, Curtis Davis, Marco Whitfield and Stace Tedford.
The 1991 team advanced to the eight-team state tournament before losing in the first round. The 1992 team advanced to the semifinals before falling, 69-63, to eventual state champion Vestavia Hills. The 1994 team lost in the semifinals, 63-45, to eventual state champion Selma.
Jamie Lee played on Sanders’ first two teams at Decatur. He returned as an assistant coach in 1994 after deciding on a career change from accountant to coach.
“Coach Sanders and I had some long talks about making a career change,” Lee said. “He wanted me to be absolutely sure. It was the best career decision I ever made.”
Lee took over the Decatur program in 2001. After most home games, Sanders would step into Lee’s office to offer either congratulations or encouragement.
“Coach Sanders was the most influential person in my life when it comes to my career path,” Lee said. “He taught me a lot about how to deal with people.”
Among Sanders’ survivors are his wife Beth and sons Hal and Kirk. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur.
