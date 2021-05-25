Alvin Briggs, who has been on the Alabama High School Athletic Association staff for 11 years, will be the organization’s next executive director.
Briggs, 56, will take over July 1 when Steve Savarese retires after leading the AHSAA for 15 years.
“No doubt, I have big shoes to fill. The previous executive directors have set some tremendous standards and have left a legacy of outstanding leadership for all our member schools,” Briggs said at a press conference Monday announcing the selection.
“I pray I can continue to lead this organization in the same manner as these great men who have stood before me.”
Briggs will be the fifth AHSAA executive director since 1948. The four previous men, Cliff Harper, Bubba Scott, Dan Washburn and Savarese, have all guided the AHSAA through tremendous growth. Briggs will be the first Black director.
A former standout high school student-athlete at Greenville, Briggs played defensive back at Auburn from 1983-1987. Injuries cut short his two-year NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys.
Briggs joined the football coaching staff at the University of North Alabama in 1993 and remained through 2001. During his time on the staff, he helped lead the Lions to seven NCAA Division II playoff appearances, three Gulf South Conference championships and three NCAA Division II national championships.
In 2001, Briggs became head football coach in Greenville. He became head coach and athletic director at Florence High in 2007. His overall career record is 52-44.
Savarese said the AHSAA will have "a seamless transition" to Briggs.
"He has great staff in place and understands what this job is going to require," Savarese said. "He is an outstanding leader, and I have full confidence in him.”
