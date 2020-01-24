Girls
Emma Broadfoot
Danville
Broadfoot scored 27 points in a victory over East Lawrence and 20 in a win over West Morgan. "She has always been one of the best pure shooters that I have coached, but this year she has been able to drive and create some shots on her own,” coach J.J. Hill said. “She plays like a senior captain is supposed to play and is a great leader for our younger girls."
Boys
Clay Smith
Decatur Heritage
Smith scored 25 points in win over Falkville and followed that up with a game-high 19 points against Lynn. "Clay played really well in those games," coach Jason Marshall said. "He is a good scorer and can make shots all over the floor. In those games they gave him some open looks, and when he gets hot, he can score in bunches."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Hartselle’s Brody Peebles, R.A. Hubbard’s Keyondric Cobb, Decatur Heritage’s Brayden Kyle and Danville’s KJ Melson. Girls: Decatur Heritage’s Katie Jones, Hartselle’s Masyn Marchbanks and Brewer’s Evaiah Burrows.
