HANCEVILLE — West Morgan's first trip to the regional since 2016 got off to a great start with the team hitting its first six shots, but the Rebels couldn't continue that pace and lost 62-41 to Brooks today in the Class 4A boys semifinals.
The hot shooting hit a cold spot in the second quarter thanks to a Brooks defense that limited West Morgan to 10 field goals the rest of the way.
West Morgan scored just two points in the second quarter and eight in the third quarter. The Rebels hit 16 of 47 field goals for 34 percent.
“We got stagnant on offense from where we’ve been the last couple of weeks,” West Morgan coach Justin Henley said. “We didn’t get many offensive rebounds when we needed them.”
Senior Ashton Owens led West Morgan (18-12) with 15 points. Freshman Carson Muse had 12 points.
West Morgan entered the regional on a five-game winning streak that saw it win the area tournament as a No. 4 seed and advance to Hanceville.
“Hopefully we set the tone for the guys coming back to take the next step,” Owens said.
