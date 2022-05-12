Boys
Jayden Brown, Decatur
A junior, Brown won the Class 6A high jump by clearing 6 feet, 4 inches. “Jayden was the only jumper out of 24 to clear 6-4, tying his personal record earlier in the season ... making him Decatur High School's first state champion in any track event in over 10 years,” coach Ben Smith said. “He overcame a season-ending ankle injury during basketball season and did not jump in the early track meets this season."
Girls
Savannah Williams, Lawrence County
Williams captured three individual state championships at the Class 5A state meet in Gulf Shores last week, winning the 1,600-meter event on Thursday, the 3,200 on Friday and the 800 on Saturday. She won the Class 5A 3,200 in 11 minutes, 8.04 seconds, almost 15 seconds in front of the runner-up. She ran the 800 in 2:18.84 and the 1,600 in 5:09.86. She won the 5A cross country championship in November.
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Decatur Heritage’s Elizabeth Wilson and Genie McGhee, Athens Bible’s Meredith Romans and Lindsay Lane’s Sydney Perkins. Boys: Lindsay Lane’s Henry Woodall and Joe Quez Keith, R.A. Hubbard’s Keyondrick Cobb and Decatur Heritage’s Nash Rippen.
