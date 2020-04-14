Top scholar-athletes from around the state were honored Monday with Bryant-Jordan Student Athlete Awards.
That included seven from the Decatur area. They are Decatur Heritage’s Carter Sample, Priceville’s Elizabeth Holdbrooks, Danville’s Laney Coker, Athens’ Jaelen Cates, Ardmore’s Natalee Emerson, Athens Bible’s Nic Ulrich and Hatton’s Journey Sutton.
Each of the 104 student-athletes from around the state who were honored received a $3,000 scholarship to go to the college of their choice. Other awards presented brought the total scholarship payout to $380,000.
This was the 35th year of the Bryant-Jordan Award program. Due to the COVID-19 situation, the awards were announced on television and webcast from Montgomery instead of at the annual banquet.
