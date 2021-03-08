BIRMINGHAM — Austin’s Alex Machado and Priceville’s Tia Lambert head a group of seven area student/athletes who have been selected as recipients of the 2021 Bryant-Jordan Regional Scholar-Athlete and Student Achievement Awards.
The other five area student/athletes selected are Danville’s Gabi Vest, Falkville’s Sydnee Fitzgerald, Lawrence County’s Cole Turner, Elkmont’s Casey McNutt and Athens Bible’s Jessie Green.
A total of 56 senior student/athletes across the state were selected. Eight students, one from each district in each of the Alabama High School Athletic Association 1A through 6A classifications, and four students in Class 7A will receive $3,000 scholarships for their selection. The students will also be eligible for additional scholarships.
The recipients will be honored at the 36th annual banquet set for April 12 at the Birmingham Sheraton Hotel banquet hall beginning at 6 p.m.
The Bryant-Jordan Awards program, named for legendary coaches Paul “Bear” Bryant and Ralph “Shug” Jordan, was created in 1986 by the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in conjunction with the AHSAA. It is supervised by the Bryant-Jordan Foundation’s Board of Directors.
