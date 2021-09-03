Tristan Holmes has never played center in a football game.
Now that we’ve got that out of the way, we’ll talk about the positions that the Priceville senior has played in his six seasons on the gridiron.
“I’ve played every (other) position on offense,” said Holmes, who was the starting quarterback as an eighth grader at Priceville Junior High. “I’ve played pretty much everywhere on defense. I’ve played pretty much all 22 positions except for center. It’s a good feeling to know that no matter who is out or what we need, I’m kind of the one thrown in there to fix it.”
For the record, Holmes nearly was the solution when Priceville head coach Chris Foster thought he might need an emergency replacement at center last season. Holmes spent a couple weeks during practice learning the position and getting ready in case he was needed. He never had to play there during a game, but Foster said he wouldn’t hesitate to put him at any position.
“In my time here, he’s kind of been our Swiss Army knife,” said Foster, a third-year head coach whose 1-0 team opens Class 4A, Region 8 play tonight against visiting West Morgan (2-0). “It kind of started my first year. He was the wing we could count on to guarantee us a block.
“We moved him to tight end because of how good of a blocker he was. For me, I consider him a football player, that’s kind of the highest compliment I can give a kid. If you’re a football player, you can do whatever the coach asks you to do.”
This year’s need, at least on offense, came at the left tackle spot. Tyler Cappi, a 6-foot-2, 301-pound senior starter at right tackle, fits the script when searching for a player at the position. Holmes, on the other hand, doesn’t really look like a tackle at 5-9 and 176 pounds.
Holmes has been a fixture in the defensive starting lineup at outside linebacker since stepping on the Priceville High campus. When he's playing the offensive line, he expects bigger defensive linemen to think his size is a problem. Truth is that he counts on that to happen.
“They always say it until I hit them,” Holmes said. “People definitely treat me (like I’m too small). I show them they’re wrong. It makes me feel real good when I’m standing over them, helping them up.”
On defense, Holmes is more than just a playmaking outside linebacker. In some ways, he’s a coach on the field.
“He’s so smart,” Foster said. “He knows the tendencies of both teams. He’s really good about getting our guys lined up and knowing what to expect in certain formations.”
There was a time that Holmes wondered if he would get the opportunity to do those things this season. Shoulder surgery in December kept him from participating in spring practice and threatened his senior season.
“For months there, I didn’t feel like doing anything,” Holmes said. “I didn’t feel like I could do anything. The first day in August, when we started hitting again, I just went out and said I’m going to give it my all. If it gives out on the first day then I’m not playing. But, if it’s fine, it’s fine. It held up and felt better than it ever did.”
Now he gets to close out his football days while playing alongside his brother. Samuel Holmes is a 6-foot, 179-pound freshman, who is the team’s backup quarterback and a starter at safety.
“It’s a really cool thing and it’s even a cooler thing that he gets to start out there with me,” Tristan Holmes said. “I started as a freshman, he started as a freshman. It’s just a really cool feeling knowing there is someone out there I’d trust my life with."
