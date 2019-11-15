Boys
Jaxon Cross
Priceville
Cross had two rushing touchdowns and returned an interception for another score to help Priceville get the first football playoff win in its history, 44-23 over Rogers. "He ran the ball hard to set the tone early for our team offensively,” coach Chris Foster said. “Defensively, he made the play that sealed the victory for us."
Girls
Jada Burks
Austin
Burks, a freshman, had 10 points as Austin opened the season with a dominating 53-16 win over Columbia last week. "Very talented, hard-working player," Austin coach Bruce Hamilton said. "She has great natural instincts. We look forward to her having a good season."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees: Boys: Decatur Heritage’s Colton Keith, Falkville’s Christian Angulo, Athens’ Jordan Scott and Lindsay Lane’s Tommy Murr. Girls: Brewer’s Hope West, Jacie Andrews, Leisha Steger and Chloe Danylo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.