Falkville’s Caden Burnett and Decatur’s Abby Glover were voted this week’s Fans’ Favorites.

Boys

Caden Burnett, Falkville

Burnett went 5-for-6, scored four runs and stole a base during a doubleheader sweep of Ider in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs. "He had some really good productive at-bats against Ider that were a big part of why we won the series,” coach Seth Ward said. “He's also a great kid and a leader and the kind of kid you would hope your own would grow up to be."

Girls

Abby Glover, Decatur

Glover finished second in the Class 6A state tournament at No. 3 singles. "Abby Glover is an extremely hard-working and determined athlete " Decatur coach Amanda Whitmire said. "Additionally, she is a positive influence on her teammates. Abby has come so far this season, and I predict next year she will be the state champion for her singles line."

Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Decatur’s Dawson Fite, Priceville’s Camille Speering, Hartselle’s Jada Henderson, and Athens’ Molly Gilbert. Boys: Decatur Heritage’s Michael Cheng, Brewer’s Parker Carlton, and West Limestone’s Colin Patterson.

