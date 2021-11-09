New Austin girls basketball coach Adonnaca Burton said Monday that she doesn’t expect to have to deal with any nerves before her debut game tonight.
The Black Bears host Columbia in the season opener. Burton is the new girls coach at Austin after Bruce Hamilton left after 16 years to coach in Tennessee.
“I’m more excited than I am nervous,” Burton said. “I’m excited to see what we can do to move this program forward.”
Austin is making history with Burton. She’s the school’s first girls basketball female head coach. Burton is also the first African American to lead the program.
“It’s exciting to be in this position,” Burton said. “I believe God puts people in a position for a reason. I am anxious to find out why he put me here. I think it goes beyond basketball.”
Burton has been an assistant coach at Austin since 2015. She knows the girls in the program and they know her. That’s important because there’s little varsity experience returning. She plans to give girls plenty of opportunities to show what they can do in her fast-paced style of play.
There are four returning seniors from last season’s team that went 19-10. They are Olivia Lyles, Tykera McDonald, Katie Davis and Nashaylyn Hampton.
Two experienced players expected to return and contribute greatly were junior Jada Burks (6-foot) and sophomore point guard Zamyra Goode. Both of them have transferred to Bob Jones.
“The girls have worked hard and are buying into what I’m selling,” Burton said. “I’ve told them we all have to start somewhere and this season we all get to start together.”
Burton is one of 14 new varsity basketball head coaches in the area. In Morgan County, the list includes Josh Scott, Brewer girls; Bradley Willis, West Morgan girls; John Raper, Brewer boys; and Gordon Dilbeck, Priceville boys.
In Lawrence County, Darius Steger is the new boys coach at Lawrence County. He’s the son of East Limestone boys coach Fred Steger. Christopher Lewis is the new boys coach at R.A. Hubbard.
There are eight new head coaches in Limestone County. Athens has two new head coaches in Danny Anderson for the boys and Capree Tucker for the girls. Four other schools with new girls coaches are Jessica Thompson at East Limestone, Dakota James at West Limestone, Jared Kirkpatrick at Ardmore and Grace Newton at Clements. Lindsay Lane has a new boys coach in Tre Townsend and a new girls coach in Lauren Evans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.