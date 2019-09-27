PRICEVILLE — Priceville running back Jerry Burton added another big game to his already impressive season Friday night. The junior rushed for 233 yards and four touchdowns as Priceville beat Falkville 37-10 for its fourth win in a row.
Burton’s performance was his fourth 200-yard game of the season. It brought him to 1,144 yards and 17 touchdowns total this year.
“I don’t know if there is a better back that fits the system that we run,” Priceville coach Chris Foster said. “He runs it really hard. He hits the holes hard.”
Burton has been the center of a Priceville offense this season that has dictated the pace in each of its four wins. The Bulldogs (4-1) have been able to sustain long drives, and Friday was no different.
Priceville drove 80 yards on its first drive against Falkville (3-3) with Burton capping it off with a 5-yard touchdown. The Bulldogs then drove 92 yards on its next drive. Senior Jaxon Cross scored on a 21-yard run.
Priceville’s third drive was just as dominant, with the Bulldogs going 78 yards on 13 plays. Burton ended that drive with an 11-yard touchdown run.
Great offensive line play and an experienced group of skill players — led by Burton — had Foster’s offense rolling.
“Our offensive line is making a lot of big holes for our running backs,” Foster said. “Our running backs have been running it really strong. It’s been an effort on both parts.”
Priceville would score two more times on runs of 75 and 3 yards from Burton. Falkville's lone touchdown came on a 23-yard pass from Peyton Sallee to Mikell Philyaw.
The win gives Priceville its fourth of the season. That ties its combined win total from the previous three seasons.
With five games still left on the season, Priceville has a chance to tie its highest win total (8) in its 18-year history.
“We give a lot more effort in everything we do,” Burton said. “Our line was killer last year, but this year, they’ve been a totally different group. They’re beasts.”
Priceville gets back to region play next week with a road trip against Danville. After that, it’s another region game on the road against North Jackson. The Bulldogs currently have the best overall record in the region.
Falkville plays Coosa Christian on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.