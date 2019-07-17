Athens’ Quez Watkins and West Limestone’s Reed Blankenship have both been named to the C-USA All-Preseason team.
Watkins is a receiver for Southern Miss. Blankenship plays safety for Middle Tennessee.
The team was selected by the C-USA 14 head coaches.
Watkins, a redshirt junior, led Southern Miss last season with 72 catches for 889 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games.
Blankenship led Middle Tennessee with 107 tackles and four interceptions. Last October vs. Old Dominion, Blankenship had a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown, 17 tackles and one sack. The junior is also on the Bednarik Award watch list. That award goes to the College Defensive Player of the Year.
Southern Miss was picked by the C-USA coaches to finish second in the West. Middle Tennessee was picked to finish fourth in the East.
