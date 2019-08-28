HARTSELLE — Hartselle quarterback Cal George admits he was nervous before his first varsity start on Friday.
It was a road game against rival Austin, and the junior wanted to make a good first impression. While sitting at his locker, George received a message that helped calm him down.
“Luke Godsey, the quarterback for us last year, talked to me before the game,” George said. “He texted me and told me that everything was going to be good and that I was ready. That helped me out.”
George said he felt good heading onto the field for the first time. His first start didn’t exactly go as planned. Austin won 45-14.
George did score two touchdowns. One was a 7-yard touchdown run. The other was a 27-yard pass.
Hartselle coach Bo Culver was pleased with George’s performance despite the outcome of the game overall.
“Once he settled in, he played really well,” Culver said. “He gave us a lot of stuff to build off of. He gave us a lot of stuff that we’ll only get better at moving forward. He played well.”
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound quarterback was one of many new starters that the Tigers debuted on Friday along with a new coach in Culver.
This season is transitional for Hartselle, as the team tries to maintain the success that longtime coach Bob Godsey had. The next step is earning the first win of the season against Brooks on Friday.
George isn’t new to the position. He started playing quarterback six years ago in junior high after playing receiver and running back before that.
He also backed up Luke Godsey last season. Hartselle won 11 games and its first region title since it won the Class 5A state championship in 2011.
“I think my competitiveness comes from watching (Luke Godsey) for two years and being around him,” George said. “I have to be the leader whether it’s verbally or not. Everyone looks to the quarterback. I just like having that weight on my shoulders.”
Being in command is something he’ll have to do this season. He’ll also have to shoulder a lot of the production. Culver’s offense is one that runs primarily through the quarterback. It utilizes quarterback runs.
Bob Godsey’s offense did, too. Luke Godsey rushed for 1,011 yards and nine touchdowns last season.
George focused in on that aspect of his game this offseason. He worked on quickness and overall speed.
“I’ve noticed a huge difference from last year with my quickness,” George said. “Whenever I’m trying to evade pressure, get out of the pocket or pull the ball on a read, I just feel way quicker than last year.”
Hartselle is trying to open up its passing offense as the season progresses, too. George is already developing a good relationship with a new group of receivers. Freshman Izayah Fletcher, who was on the receiving end of George’s touchdown pass against Austin, is becoming one of George’s main targets.
“A bunch of the receivers that played the other night were playing their first games, too,” George said. “It’s all new to everybody. In-game experience will help us.”
Hartselle also has an experienced running back to help take the pressure off of George. Senior Brinten Barclay started for the Tigers last season.
Barclay, George and senior linebacker Jackson Boyer were the three players that showed up to Culver’s introduction at the Hartselle City Schools board meeting.
Culver has been impressed with George since that first meeting.
“He’s a really tough kid,” Culver said. “You can tell he’s about his business, and he wants to be better.”
