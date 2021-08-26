High school football came back with vengeance last week, bringing some exciting, as well as shocking games.
Season opening games are hard to predict in any year, but this year was especially rough for me as I went 3-9 in my picks.
We're going to try to do a lot better this week, starting with the River City Rivalry.
This will be the 59th meeting all-time between Decatur and Austin. The Red Raiders hold the lead all time at 36-22.
Recent history has not been kind to them though, as Austin has won the previous six meetings, one shy of Decatur's record of seven straight. The past four meetings have been especially rough as the Black Bears have won by a combined 232-62.
I expect this meeting to be a lot closer and more like the kind of game we've come to expect in this rivalry. With both teams coming off losses in their season openers this one could be a toss-up, so I'll go with the team on the streak. Prediction: Austin
--
Tonight
--
Hartselle at Mae Jemison: The Tigers shined in their first game, racking up over 400 yards of offense and holding Austin to zero points. Prediction: Hartselle
--
Colbert Heights at Decatur Heritage: The Eagles were without head coach Steve Meek against Falkville and turned the ball over four times in scoring position. That allowed Fa 20-7 lead to become a 34-20 loss to Falkville. There's an old saying that team's make the most improvement between their first and second games and I expect that to be the case here. Prediction: Decatur Heritage
--
West Limestone at Clements: West won 11 games and a region championship last year. Prediction: West Limestone
--
Friday
--
East Lawrence at West Morgan: Cameron Schreiber’s 66-yard touchdown pass lifted the Rebels over Good Hope and gave Drew Phillips a big win in his head coaching debut.
East Lawrence is sure to fix their plethora of mistakes in its loss to Sulligent. However, it's going to be a tough hill to climb trying to get a win on the road vs. a West Morgan team riding high off a huge win and looking for revenge for last year's last second loss to the Eagles. Prediction: West Morgan
--
Athens at James Clemens: Athens QB Jaden Jude passed, ran and even caught his way to nearly 400 yards of offense and six touchdowns Friday night. His herculean effort allowed the Eagles to come back and win on the road at Fort Payne 41-40, after trailing 40-20 midway through the third quarter.
If Jude plays like that again they will be tough to stop. Prediction: Athens
--
Danville at Falkville: Both teams had big wins Friday (Danville 12-7 over Brewer and Falkville 34-20 over Decatur Heritage). Danville leads the series 27-19, but Falkville has won the last 3 meetings. Prediction: Falkville
--
Brewer at Priceville: Brewer is coming off a 12-7 loss to Danville. This is the season opener for Priceville. Prediction: Priceville
--
Lawrence County vs. Hazel Green: New Lawrence County head coach Trent Walker has a tough task ahead against a 6A team coming off a 49-26 win over Mae Jemison. Prediction: Hazel Green
--
East Limestone at Mars Hill: Mars Hill may be in Class 2A, but they don't play like it. Prediction: Mars Hill
--
Ardmore at Elkmont: Ardmore defeated Tanner 49-6 last week, while Elkmont fell to Randolph 48-7. Prediction: Ardmore
--
Central-Florence at Hatton: The Class 2A Hatton Hornets open with a tough 4A opponent. Prediction: Central-Florence
--
Tanner at Lexington: The visiting Rattlers hope to bounce back from last week's loss to Ardmore. Prediction: Lexington
--
R.A. Hubbard at Colbert County: After losing to Sheffield, R.A. Hubbard faces an even tougher 2A opponent. Prediction: Colbert County
