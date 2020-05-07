When it comes to softball state championships in the 2000s, no local team in Class 5A-7A has done it better than the Hartselle Tigers with five.
That success could continue in The Daily’s Favorite Players of the Year contest. Hartselle has eight of the 17 players eligible in 5A-7A.
Starting today, The Daily is running an online poll to select the favorite of all the Players of the Year in the 2000s for Class 5A-7A softball. You can vote by going to decaturdaily.com.
There will be four groups of players. You can vote for one player in each group each day. Voting goes for three days.
Four of the Hartselle players in the contest were Player of the Year in state championship seasons. They are Kylie Winton in 2018, Jada Hayes and Taylor Wascavage in 2014 and Katie Tillman in 2000.
The other four Players of the Year from Hartselle are Kalli Cartee, who shared it with Winton in 2019, Breanna Riley in 2011, Audrey McClanahan in 2009 and Sabrina Roberts in 2004.
The Tigers could face stiff competition. Decatur’s Shelley Stanley was a two-time Player of the Year choice in 2002 and 2003. Lawrence County is represented by Megan Hill from 2017, Mallory Patterson from 2012 and Sallie Beth Burch from 2007. Candidates from Austin are Ashton Hill from 2016 and Mallory Malone from 2013.
The contest for Class 5A-7A baseball started Wednesday. On Friday, it’s Class 1A-4A baseball. Then on Sunday it will be Class 1A-4A softball.
The players with the most votes in each group advance to the next round. There will also be runners-up advancing according to their vote totals.
Remember to go to decaturdaily.com to vote. You do not need an online subscription to be able to vote, but a first-time online subscription is just $6 for six months.
