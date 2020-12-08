When Pinson Valley took the Class 6A state championship with a 23-13 win over Spanish Fort on Friday night in Tuscaloosa, the high school football season in Alabama officially ended.
Every person from Steve Savarese, the head of the Alabama High School Athletic Association, to the players, coaches, school administrators and fans deserves a “thank you” for making a football season in the middle of a pandemic possible. Back in the spring and early summer it seemed doubtful.
COVID-19 has reached out and touched everyone in some way. In the middle of a pandemic, a high school football season should not be a high priority, but attempting to live a normal routine is important. In Alabama, high school football is part of the normal routine.
Half of the 20 high school programs in The Daily coverage area were either involved in forfeits or had games canceled. That’s not bad compared to other schools across the state. Some school systems in south Alabama simply called the season off.
Now it’s basketball’s turn to see if it can make it to the finish line. It’s been a bumpy start. Two big Thanksgiving events — the Encore Classic and N2Hoops Classic — were canceled.
Regular-season schedules are taking a hit. It doesn’t take long online to find schools announcing schedule changes or looking for a team to play.
The Priceville boys program is in quarantine through Dec. 15. Decatur Heritage has shut down its basketball program, both boys and girls, for this week.
In this unusual time, Hartselle has an unusual schedule at home tonight. The girls play Spain Park in the varsity and junior varsity games. The boys varsity and junior varsity play St. John Paul II.
Tonight, the Austin boys host Athens in a lone varsity game at 7. The Austin girls are scheduled to play at Muscle Shoals at the same time. The Athens boys visit Decatur at 6 p.m. Saturday for a lone varsity game.
Two of the area’s top players from last season have had to deal with COVID-19 in their freshmen seasons in college. Lipscomb’s Tommy Murr, The Daily’s 1A-4A Player of the Year last season, has missed the Bisons’ first four games after contracting COVID.
Stetson University’s GianCarlos Valdez, who was an All-State player at Decatur Heritage, has played in his team’s three games. He scored six points at Florida on Sunday. According to Decatur Heritage assistant coach Tommy Kyle, COVID limited Stetson to just five practices before the season started.
Notable performances
• Former Hartselle Tiger Moriah Taylor had 10 points in Georgia State’s 78-59 win over Furman on Sunday. Taylor has scored 19 points in the three games for the Panthers (2-1).
• After making some big plays in Memphis’ 10-7 win over Navy on Nov. 28, Asa Martin was more involved in the offense Saturday against Tulane. The former Austin Black Bear rushed 13 times for 39 yards and had three catches for 18 yards. Tulane beat Memphis 35-21. Memphis (6-3) hosts Houston at 11 a.m. Saturday on ESPN+.
• Reddy Steward and his teammates on the Troy defense got a 29-0 shutout Saturday over South Alabama. The former Austin Black Bear started at cornerback for the Trojans (5-5). Troy closes out the regular season with a home game at 2 p.m. Saturday vs. undefeated Coastal Carolina on ESPN+.
One day after the loss, South Alabama announced it had fired coach Steve Campbell after three seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.