Hartselle's Drew Cartee catches the ball for an out during a game in March. He plans to continue his career at Samford. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 Jeronimo Nisa

Cousins Lillyanna and Drew Cartee have been a big part in athletic success at Hartselle.

Now their success can continue in college.

Lillyanna has signed to play softball at Wallace State. The infielder started as a sophomore for Hartselle’s 2018 state championship team for head coach Christy Ferguson.

Drew will play baseball at Samford. The left-handed pitcher will have a key role with the Tigers this spring for head coach William Booth.

