Cousins Lillyanna and Drew Cartee have been a big part in athletic success at Hartselle.
Now their success can continue in college.
Lillyanna has signed to play softball at Wallace State. The infielder started as a sophomore for Hartselle’s 2018 state championship team for head coach Christy Ferguson.
Drew will play baseball at Samford. The left-handed pitcher will have a key role with the Tigers this spring for head coach William Booth.
