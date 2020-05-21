Hartselle’s Drew Cartee and Lawrence County’s Johnstan Turner were named All-Stars by the Alabama High School Athletic Association on Wednesday.
Usually the honor carries with it the opportunity to participate in the AHSAA’s All-Star Week in Montgomery in July. All those events have been canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is an outstanding group of baseball standouts and coaches,” said Jamie Lee, director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association. “We are proud to announce these teams even though we are disappointed the All-Star competition has been canceled. Each player will be receiving certificates for their selection to these prestigious squads.”
Both Cartee and Turner are rising seniors. Cartee is a pitcher/outfielder for the Hartselle Tigers. He has committed to sign with Samford University. Turner is a pitcher for the Lawrence County Red Devils.
Complete rosters for both the North and South teams can be found at ahsaa.com.
— David Elwell
