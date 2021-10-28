Boys
Mason Cartee, Priceville
Cartee rushed for 352 yards and six touchdowns in Priceville’s 56-50 overtime win over West Limestone. "Mason got the lion's share in carries … against West Limestone," Priceville coach Chris Foster said. "He was able to read his blocks and come through with some big runs for our team."
Girls
Abby Yerby, West Morgan
Yerby had 55 assists last Thursday and 58 on Friday for the Rebels in Super Regional volleyball play. A week earlier, the junior had 23 assists against Brooks as West Morgan won the area championship. She was honorable mention on the Daily’s All-Area team last year as a sophomore.
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: West Morgan’s Ansley Terry and Decatur Heritage’s Elizabeth Wilson. Boys: Austin’s Tyler Cooper, Hartselle’s Ri Fletcher and Decatur Heritage’s Brayden Kyle.
